198,000 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 198,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MIC opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

