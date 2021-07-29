$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,622,868 shares of company stock valued at $227,661,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,284. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

