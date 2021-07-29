$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,710.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $9.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.86. 1,838,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,971. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

