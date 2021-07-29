$2.38 EPS Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $591.84 on Monday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $596.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.43. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

