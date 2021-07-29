$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.17. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,989. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 33,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,245,110.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,680,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock worth $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 399.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 342,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

