$2.45 EPS Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $10.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WLL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

WLL traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,170. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

