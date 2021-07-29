2,250 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

RYU stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $109.49.

