22,792 Shares in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth $6,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the first quarter worth $6,420,000.

NYSEARCA HJEN opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

