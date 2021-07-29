2,391 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,685. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $110.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.12.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

