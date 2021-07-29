2,400 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,134,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 988.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

