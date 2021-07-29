24,329 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.