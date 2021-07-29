25,000 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Acquired by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Agile Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

