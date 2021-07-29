$273.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post $273.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.81 million to $276.16 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $247.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BRX traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. 1,765,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,722. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.