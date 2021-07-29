28,818 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

GLDM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 106,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

