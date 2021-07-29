$3.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.05. Lennox International posted earnings of $3.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

LII traded up $6.68 on Thursday, reaching $333.95. 175,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $259.62 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

