3,058 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.57.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.