$312.93 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $312.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.70 million and the highest is $318.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

