$312.93 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Brokerages predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $312.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.70 million and the highest is $318.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.