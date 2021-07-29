34,325 Shares in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Benessere Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.