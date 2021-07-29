351,360 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 351,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

INTC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 331,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,598. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.