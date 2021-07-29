37,790 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,379 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,955 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 122,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

