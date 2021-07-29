3,902 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187 in the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.09.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGMS. Truist increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

