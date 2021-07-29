3,985 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,985 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

AXP traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.71. 119,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

