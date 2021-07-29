3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DDDX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 238,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. 3DX Industries has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.23.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

