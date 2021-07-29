3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.700-$10.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.44 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 billion.3M also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-$10.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.75.

3M stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 56,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

