4,000 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cabot by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cabot by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 179,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.76. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

