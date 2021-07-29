45,000 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFAC opened at $10.05 on Thursday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

