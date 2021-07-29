48,647 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Angi by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 112,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 75,452 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

