$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post sales of $5.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $26.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.55 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $79.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,964 shares of company stock worth $1,624,218 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,633. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

