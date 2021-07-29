5,075 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

