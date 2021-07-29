5,126 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,126 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

