5,702 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,954,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. 55,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

