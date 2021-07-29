575,481 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 575,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $5,994,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.