70489 (PAA.TO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$466.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.83 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th.

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

