75,059 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 16.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,059,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

