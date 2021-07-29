7,878 Shares in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth $220,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

TEO stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $932.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

