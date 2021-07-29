7,900 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $316.31 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $321.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

