$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report sales of $8.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.07 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $44.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,021,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $952.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of -0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

