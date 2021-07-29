$84.35 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $84.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $90.08 million. Euronav reported sales of $404.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $497.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $530.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $821.23 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $888.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EURN. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $43,639,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 663,771 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 994,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

