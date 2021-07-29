84,660 Shares in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Marchex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

