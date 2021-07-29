$9.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings of $9.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.69 and the highest is $11.15. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $9.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $36.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.06 to $39.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $374.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.