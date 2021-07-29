$90.65 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $90.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.08 million and the highest is $99.36 million. eHealth posted sales of $88.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $688.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $700.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $875.78 million, with estimates ranging from $824.43 million to $969.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

In other news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 710.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in eHealth by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH remained flat at $$55.26 during trading on Monday. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.