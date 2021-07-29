9,200 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradata by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 13,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 504.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

