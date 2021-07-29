ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.28.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.97.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in ABB by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.