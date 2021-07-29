Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.61 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

