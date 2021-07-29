AbbVie (ABBV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.