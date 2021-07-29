AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.