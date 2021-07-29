Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 1,468,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

