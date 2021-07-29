Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Trading Down 41.6%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF)’s stock price fell 41.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

