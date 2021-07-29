Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 6,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,759. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

