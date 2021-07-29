Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Redburn Partners currently has $318.65 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Shares of ACN opened at $316.31 on Monday. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

